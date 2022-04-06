Kraken at Blues GameDay Thread: Play with some Pride

If there’s one thing I always try to do, it’s be even handed. Game Time criticized the Blues over their past downplaying of Pride Night, and this season it seems like they took fans’ concerns to heart:

Theme nights are fun! We should have more theme nights, especially ones that involve socks. While I question if anything can ever come close to the Florida Panthers’ Jewish Heritage nights (and the resulting drama around ticket purchasing/marketing clarity), theme nights are a blast for members of whatever group being recognized, and if done right, are fun for everyone else in attendance.

My one request, as a teacher: please no more ID badge holders/hand sanitizer pumps for the educator theme nights. Just give us bottles of whiskey. It’s more efficient.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re expecting the Blues to keep that hot streak going.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.