Kraken @ Blues Recap

Game Highlights:

First Period - The Blues scored first tonight on the power play. Ville Husso made a couple of shorthanded saves at one end of the ice. The second of which helped spring the Blues up ice. Pavel Buchnevich (LOLRANGERS) made a pass to Robert Thomas. Thomas made a pass to Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev passed the puck right back to Thomas who fired it on net and scored. It was the lone power play goal of the night (1 for 6). It gave the Blues a 1-0 lead and Thomas his 16th of the year.

Shots for the period were 11-9 in favor of the Blues.

Second Period - Almost midway through the second Justin Faulk added to the Blues lead. Nick Leddy kept the puck in the zone with a great stick play. Leddy backhanded the puck to Brayden Schenn then found Faulk with a perfect cross ice pass. Faulk wasn’t missing from where he shot (easy for me to say after the fact right?) 2-0 Blues. Faulk’s 10th goal of the year.

Moments later the Kraken finally got on the board. Jordan Eberle deflected a pass from Will Borgen past Ville Husso. Blues still led 2-1.

Shots in the second period were 13-11 once again in favor of the Blues.

Third Period - Jordan Kyrou put the Blues up 3-1 with some great hand-eye coordination. Brayden Schenn brought the puck into the zone and then lost it. The puck bounced around to Kyrou. Kyrou batted it out of midair and then tapped it into the back of the net. Kyrou hadn’t scored a goal since March 6th. Nice to see the monkey get evicted out of living on Kyrou’s back. That’s good for his 23rd of the year.

The captain seals it with an empty netter late in the period. Number 17 for number 90.

Blues win it 4-1 and have a three game winning streak headed in to Friday night’s big matchup against the Wild. The Blues now sit just one point out of second place in the division.

Twitter things and stuff.

Jordan Kyrou gets to talk to Andy Strickland post game.

Jordan Kyrou on the importance of the #stlblues not playing down to their competition: "It doesn't matter who we're playing each night. Obviously, some teams are not in the playoffs. We can't them lightly, and every game matters." pic.twitter.com/FESZFEUKQz — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) April 7, 2022

Brayden Schenn has been great for this Blues team. (LOLFLYERS)

Shout out to Brayden Schenn getting 2 Assists for his 300th (& 301)Assist of his career tonight in #stlblues Win! — Ben Hankinson (@BenHankinson) April 7, 2022

The Kraken hit at least two posts tonight. Yeah it was 4-1 but this could have been way closer then it was.

Craig Berube after a 4-1 win against Seattle: "I liked the third period a lot. We played a better team game, did a better job of playing the way we were supposed to play… They made it difficult for us at times. It wasn’t an easy game by any means.” #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 7, 2022

I was on the fence about the Leddy trade...he’s won me over. More so with plays like this.

Not only did Kyrou get the monkey off his back...he flung it over the river.