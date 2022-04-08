Wild at Blues GameDay Thread: Score early, score often, and play some defense

This is going to so odd, but Blues fans may actually miss the old Minnesota Wild. You remember them, right? Defense forward, stifling hockey that always resulted in a scintillating 2-1 game?

Yeah, that’s not this Wild.

They have six 20 goal scorers, with one, Ryan Hartman, sure to crack 30 by the end of this season. Star forward Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in goals with 40, is second in assists with 47, and leads the team in points with 87. That’s 15 more goals than Blues’ team leader Vladimir Tarasenko, three more assists than Robert Thomas, and 24 more points than Robert Thomas.

To say that he needs to be stifled is an understatement. Here’s hoping tonight’s lineup (from stlblues.com) is up to the challenge.

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Toropchenko

MacEachern - Brown - Walker

Defense

Scandella - Parayko

Leddy - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso

Kyrou is going to have to wait to add any more points to his team lead; he’s out with illness again tonight.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like second place is within reach.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.