Islanders at Blues GameDay Thread: Kyrou, MacEachern question marks for tonght

Good news: Torey Krug and Tyler Bozak are getting closer to coming back for the end of the Blues’ regular season. Bad news: Mackenzie MacEachern and Jordan Kyrou are questionable for tonight. MacEachern was injured in last night’s 4-3 win over the Wild, and Kyrou cannot shake the flu bug going around the Blues (and apparently the Cardinals as well).

The Blues have struggled off and on sans Krug and, to a lesser degree, Bozak - but are on a four game win streak nonetheless. The team’s scoring by committee approach has ensured that Kyrou’s presence isn’t missed as much as it would be if he were the only guy on the team with offensive acumen - and so has Kyrou’s recent scoring slump. He’s one point ahead of Vladimir Tarasenko for the team lead in scoring, but has just one goal and one assist in his last five games played.

Regardless of who is in or who is out tonight, this game isn’t going to be a cakewalk. The Isles sit 13 points behind the Capitals for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, so barring monumental collapse and a hell of a run by New York, they’re going to miss the postseason. The Islanders are a proud team though, so if you expect them to just roll over, you’re going to be sorely disappointed.

This is your GameDay Thread. Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.