Blues at Wild Game five projected lineup

No Torey Krug? No Marco Scandella? That’s not ideal, but at least those two top-four defensemen aren’t out on top of Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo. It’s looking more and more likely that both defensemen, whose absences have led to some hiccups, will be in the game tonight.

It’s also looking more and more like Scott Perunovich will also be in tonight to shore up the defense while Krug and Scandella sit. Jordan Binnington will also be making his second consecutive start; here is hoping he benefits from Leddy and Bortuzzo’s presence as much as Husso did in game one. A win and the Blues can close it out at home - how’s that for some motivation?

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Schenn - O’Reilly - Perron

Saad - Thomas - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Toropchenko - Bozak - Brown*

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Rosen - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Perunovich*

Goalie

Binnington

* pending whether the Blues use 12 forwards / 6 defensemen or 11 forwards / 7 defensemen