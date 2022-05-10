Blues at Wild Game five projected lineup

No Torey Krug? No Marco Scandella? That’s not ideal, but at least those two top-four defensemen aren’t out on top of Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo. It’s looking more and more likely that both defensemen, whose absences have led to some hiccups, will be in the game tonight.
It’s also looking more and more like Scott Perunovich will also be in tonight to shore up the defense while Krug and Scandella sit. Jordan Binnington will also be making his second consecutive start; here is hoping he benefits from Leddy and Bortuzzo’s presence as much as Husso did in game one. A win and the Blues can close it out at home - how’s that for some motivation?
Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:
Schenn - O’Reilly - Perron
Saad - Thomas - Kyrou
Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko
Toropchenko - Bozak - Brown*
Defense
Leddy - Parayko
Rosen - Faulk
Mikkola - Bortuzzo
Perunovich*
Goalie
Binnington
* pending whether the Blues use 12 forwards / 6 defensemen or 11 forwards / 7 defensemen
