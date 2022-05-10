Blues at Wild Game Five GameDay Thread

Thankfully Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo are back in tonight, because with Torey Krug and Marco Scandella out, the options on the back end are getting kind of sparse.

The team isn’t saying anything regarding Scandella and Krug other than some approximation of “it’ll be a while,” so however they’re rolling things tonight might well be how they’ll be rolling things for the foreseeable future.

Only four Blues have scored goals in the series: Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron, Jordan Kyrou, and Ryan O’Reilly. That’s good enough to get it tied up, but will someone else decide to add their name to the scoresheet?

Best guess in the comments.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want to bring it home and wrap it up.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.