Support a Blues goalie or two and the St. Louis Area Food Bank

Earlier this month, we featured a shirt celebrating Ville Husso’s first postseason win and first postseason shutout. That was then, and two tough losses later, Jordan Binnington is the now. Again.

Two back to back wins later for Binnington, and the Blues are on the cusp of moving on to round two with a win tomorrow. Does this mean there’s a goaltending switch for the rest of the postseason? Who knows. Be prepared - grab a Husso shirt and while you’re at Breaking T, grab a Binnington shirt too. For each shirt or hoodie that you buy, 12.5% of your purchase will go toward the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Go on and play both sides of the goalie controversy for a good cause. Go snag some swag.