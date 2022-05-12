Wild at Blues Game Six Projected Lines

Listen, there’s no reason to change what has worked for the last two games - the Blues have outscored the Wild 10-4 across those games; the defense, while not entirely functional, is better than it was a few games ago. Jordan Binnington has been absolutely on fire the last two games as well - the net is his until it isn’t.

The Blues know that the stakes are high tonight. Win and it’s round two. Lose and it’s back to Minnesota for game seven. They’re not taking any chances.

This is your lineup, via stlblues.com:

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Perron

Saad - Thomas - Kyrou

Buchnevich - Barbashev - Tarasenko

Toropchenko - Bozak

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Rosen - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Perunovich

Goalie

Binnington