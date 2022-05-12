Wild at Blues Game Six GameDay Thread

The Blues know that tonight is a big deal. Win and wait for round two to start. Lose and you go back to Minnesota for a game seven. Win or go home isn’t a pressure free environment, so if the Blues want to hop on a good thing, they need to do it tonight.

To be fair, the Blues know what’s at stake for tonight.

“(We need to come) out there tonight being composed, knowing the last win of the series is really the hardest,” David Perron said Thursday. “They’re going to come at us, give us everything they’ve got. It’s an exciting challenge for us. We know they’re not going to go away easy.”

...

“It’s always the toughest game,” Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said of elimination contests. “Minny is going to be ready, they’re going to give us everything they’ve got. It’s going to be the toughest game in the series. Controlling your emotions early in the game, with the crowd at home. Don’t look too far ahead. Just one shift, do what you’re supposed to do, keep your emotions in check as best you can.”

Don’t get complacent, but don’t watch the game through your fingers either. This series has been close, just like the season series between these two. Anything can happen, but if the Blues play their cards right, they (and us) will get a few days off before the next series.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you need to wrap this up.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.