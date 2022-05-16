Blues vs. Avalanche second round schedule

Round two starts tomorrow night at 8:30, which doesn’t sound late until you take into consideration that the puck won’t drop until closer to 8:50.

So find your favorite cold brew coffee, settle in on your couch, and circle the following dates for round two against the Colorado Avalanche:

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. St. Louis Blues (C3)

Tuesday, May 17: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Thursday, May 19: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Saturday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Monday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Wednesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

*Friday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues, TBD

*Sunday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

The final games are more than likely also going to be a later start time.

The complete second round schedule for all matchups can be found here. It promises to be a banger of a round between the Battle of Alberta in the West and the Battle of Florida in the East.