Blues at Avalanche Game One GameDay Thread

Usually I don’t pay any attention to pundit predictions. No one ever knows what they’re talking about - last round a bulk of the talking heads picked the Wild to move on to round two based on the strength of Minnesota's goaltending and defense, and they were dead wrong.

This round, a majority of writers are picking the Avalanche, which is no surprise. If I weren’t a Blues fan, I’d be inclined to agree. But one person is making a bold prediction that I’m a lot more prone to listen to: Dierks Bentley.

First off, my family’s last dog was named Dierks and he was incredible. Second off, Bentley’s not even a Blues fan - he’s a Predators fan. For a fan of a divisional rival to go with the Blues says a lot. Then again, maybe he’s just having some fun with his kid.

Yesterday Knox came home from school thinking it was just another day… the surprise was a success! Not every day the Stanley Cup is in your house @NHL pic.twitter.com/nSgKYi45AT — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) May 10, 2022

Whatever the reason, I’m going to side with Mr. Bentley this round - but it’s going to take one game at a time. Let’s get this one tonight, and then work from there.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready to get this show on the road.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.