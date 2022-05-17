Blues at Avalanche Game Two projected lines

The Blues had to fight through multiple defensive injuries last round to persevere, but their decisive victories in games five and six came through some creative means. No Torey Krug? No Marco Scandella? No problem - round one complete.

Round two is going to be tougher without those two, especially against Colorado’s steamroller of an offense. On the other hand, the Blues have the Western Conference’s other steamroller of an offense, so...

Whatever works.

Will these lines be enough to take care of the Avalanche tonight? We’ll have to wait and see. The biggest question is if Berube will be going with four full lines or seven defenseman - and if it worked against Minnesota (and it did) he’ll probably go with seven defensemen.

Here’re tonight’s projected lines, from stlblues.com:

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Schenn - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Saad - Barbashev - Kyrou

Toropchenko - Bozak - Brown*

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Rosen - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Perunovich*

Goalie

Binnington

* Lineup will be determined whether Berube chooses to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen or the standard 12 forwards and six defensemen.