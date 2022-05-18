How do the Blues regroup after their game one loss?

The Blues lost game one in heartbreaking fashion. There’s nothing worse than an overtime loss, save for how the Blues managed to pull it off. No shots in extra time while allowing 13 shots on your already exhausted goaltender is not ideal. Allowing 13 shots in slightly more than eight minutes of overtime play is beyond not ideal.

The Blues have had plenty of rest between their last series and this, though the absence of Torey Krug and Marco Scandella is still clearly felt. Regrouping and moving on is going to have to take focus defensively even beyond filling in for Krug and Scandella. Jordan Binnington absolutely cannot be expected to stand on his head every game this series like he did on Tuesday night. Fifty-three shots on goal isn’t a number you want to see in the regular season, and certainly not in a playoff game.

So, where do the Blues go from here?

First off, Jordan Kyrou’s game tying goal is something to be excited about.

His fourth goal of the playoffs was clutch and gave the Blues the opportunity to win. That opportunity wasn’t taken, but the opportunity for an opportunity (which I believe is a thing) is there, which is preferable than the team rolling over completely. If the Blues maintain that fight, especially coming from a player who had some struggles during the late season, it’s a good sign. Kyrou’s back. Capitalize on it.

If someone other than Kyrou is going to seize on these offensive opportunities, it’s Ryan O’Reilly. His five game scoring streak is certainly something for the team to refocus on. Maybe it can get David Perron’s attention in game two. There’s nothing like a little friendly rivalry between best buds.

Offense is not the problem - offense hasn’t been the problem all season. The Blues need to get the Avalanche on the penalty kill, find their defensive focus from the last playoff series - even without Scandella and Krug - and find a way to slow down the Avalanche. That’s easier said than done - but it’s also the only way for them to make it to the Conference Finals.

This isn’t round one anymore but if the Blues could play like it was, that may actually help get them out of round two.