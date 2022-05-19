Blues at Avalanche Game Two projected lines

The Blues went with what worked in round one on Tuesday night, and it did not pass muster. That’s fine - the Avs are a different team, and this is a different series.

Coach Craig Berube only has so much to work with on defense, but he’s tweaked a few things going into tonight’s game. Will it be enough? Splitting up the team’s best regular season line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, and Vladimir Tarasenko certainly is a move that should get the attention of the team. They’ve stagnated during the postseason, and if a team’s looking to outscore the Avalanche, you don’t need a stagnant team. Pairing Thomas with Jordan Kyrou should be the exact opposite of stagnation.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Buchnevich - O’Reilly - Perron

Saad - Thomas - Kyrou

Barbashev - Schenn - Tarasenko

Toropchenko - Bozak

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Rosen - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Perunovich

Goalie

Binnington