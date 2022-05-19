Blues at Avalanche Game Two GameDay Thread

Are the Blues’ new line combos spooking you heading into tonight’s game against the Avalanche? No worries - just read this piece by Jim Thomas in the Post-Dispatch and you’ll feel a lot better.

Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas are the one-two punch that you should be most excited about, but don’t sleep on Pavel Buchnevich getting moved to the top line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. Perron and O’Reilly were hot through the whole first round - why not add one of the Blues’ best goal scorers to the mix and see what happens?

“For O’Ry and I, it’s a lot similar every single night,” Perron said. “We want to go play deep, hang onto the puck, make the other team defend more than they did the first (game). And I think Buchy can really add to that the way he hangs onto the puck, the way he makes plays, and trying to get that goal that he’s talking about a lot.”

If Buchnevich starts to back up that talk tonight, it’ll go a long way to getting this series evened up.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want the Blues to come home with a split.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.