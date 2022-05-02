Blues at Wild Game One Preview

If it feels like only yesterday that the Blues were wrapping up their 2021-2022 season with a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, but in all actuality, that was... Friday night.

So no, not technically yesterday, but in a world where time has lost all meaning, it’s close enough.

For a full series preview, please check out yesterday’s outlook for the series - we’ll have a fresh game preview up here every game day for the next week at the very least. Hopefully we’ll have a preview for games stretching past Sunday, as the NHL has games blocked off for this series through May 14th and if this series ends in a four game sweep for either team, I will eat my hat.

Personnel wise, the Blues have recalled Dakota Joshua from the Springfield Thunderbirds to help fill out the roster. Joshua has played in 30 games this season for the Blues, netting three goals and five assists during that time. He’s an option that could certainly slow down the Wild’s potent offense - but the Blues have more up their sleeve than just Joshua. Craig Berube has also announced that injured forward Brayden Schenn and injured defenseman Marco Scandella are good to go for tonight’s game.

Bear in mind, “good to go” does not always mean that the player is at 100%, especially for the playoffs, but it usually does mean that the player shouldn’t be a liability due to injury.

Berube hasn’t announced a starter for tonight yet, but odds are, it’s Ville Husso.

Berube on his starting goalie for Game 1: “I’ll text you guys later.” #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 1, 2022

The media is still waiting on that text.