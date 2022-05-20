David Perron continues to shine

St. Louis Blues forward David Perron scored twice as his team evened the second-round series 1-1 with a 4-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche in game two on Thursday night. Perron’s two goals were the Blues’ second and third of the evening.



While he didn’t record any points in Game 1 of the second round, Perron bounced back nicely in Game 2. He has 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) so far in the 2021-22 Stanley Cup playoffs. He didn’t get a hat trick, but he extended the Blues’ lead after a scoreless first period. The Blues’ first period was one of their better first periods as they played strong and won half of the faceoffs.



David Perron, on the success of his line with Ryan O’Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich in Game 2: "We were pretty comfortable, we made some good plays, and I think we can be even better.” #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 20, 2022



I don’t know about you, but I thought Blues head coach Craig Berube did the right thing by breaking up the Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko line before Game 2. The line was strong in the regular season but not much in the postseason.



Berube told NHL.com: “Going from the first series and then to one game here, we need more balance.”



“To get that, I moved some guys around to see if I can create some balance throughout our lines to score, get some opportunities to score and more attempts, things like that.”



Berube’s plan worked.



Back to Perron. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $16 million contract with the Blues. He’s going to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’s a good offensive player who has contributed to the depth of the Blues’ offense.



However, I don’t know if Perron will stay in St. Louis. I think that he’ll have to take a pay cut under $4 million annually if he wants to stay. Either that or he signs with another NHL team if he’s seeking a larger offer.



What do you think? Let me know in the comments.