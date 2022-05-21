Avalanche at Blues Game Three projected lines

Thursday night’s win over the Colorado Avalanche was a complete 180 from their loss on Tuesday. Coming back to St. Louis with the series at a 1-1 tie is exactly what the Blues needed - if they play their cards right, there are five games to go and three of those five are scheduled to be in St. Louis.
To get five more games, they’ll have to win tonight at least - which means that there’s no reason to adjust what got them a win on Thursday. They’re rolling with the exact same setup tonight at Enterprise.
Here’re tonight’s lines from stlblues.com:
Forwards
Buchnevich - O’Reilly - Perron
Saad - Thomas - Kyrou
Barbashev - Schenn - Tarasenko
Toropchenko - Bozak
Defense
Leddy - Parayko
Rosen - Faulk
Mikkola - Bortuzzo
Perunovich
Goalie
Binnington
Loading comments...