Avalanche at Blues Game Three projected lines

Thursday night’s win over the Colorado Avalanche was a complete 180 from their loss on Tuesday. Coming back to St. Louis with the series at a 1-1 tie is exactly what the Blues needed - if they play their cards right, there are five games to go and three of those five are scheduled to be in St. Louis.

To get five more games, they’ll have to win tonight at least - which means that there’s no reason to adjust what got them a win on Thursday. They’re rolling with the exact same setup tonight at Enterprise.

Here’re tonight’s lines from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Buchnevich - O’Reilly - Perron

Saad - Thomas - Kyrou

Barbashev - Schenn - Tarasenko

Toropchenko - Bozak

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Rosen - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Perunovich

Goalie

Binnington