Avalanche at Blues Game Three GameDay Thread

I think most of us put exactly zero stock in anything like this after 2019:

Shout-out to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The probability’s growing for the Blues to win this round, but it’s important to remember that it’s all in their hands, not some number crunching on the internet. A game three win isn’t a guarantee that the Blues’ card is punched, but every step is one step closer.

The Blues know that the Avalanche aren’t going to roll over after a game two that they would like to have back. They have to keep up the pressure - they did it Thursday in one of the louder arenas left in the playoffs. They can absolutely do it again at home in front of their own fans.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready to take game three. Take it where? That’s up to you.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.