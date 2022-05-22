The St. Louis Blues looked to win their second consecutive game against the Colorado Avalanche as they returned home to the Enterprise Center for Game 3 on Saturday night. But the Blues didn’t get their wish, despite a fast start in front of the hometown fans. The Avalanche won 5-2 for a 2-1 series lead.
The loss wasn’t the Blues’ only concern. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington recently won back his starting gig in the playoffs. However, Binnington sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and never returned.
Blues head coach Craig Berube confirmed in postgame Binnington was undergoing an evaluation for an injury. Berube added that he’d recall a goaltender if needed.
If the Blues recall a goaltender from the Springfield Thunderbirds, I believe that’d be their best bet. Ville Husso replaced Binnington during the regular season, but he allowed four goals last night, which overshadowed his 19 saves in 51:43 of ice time.
The Blues host the Avalanche again on Monday night for Game 4 at 8:30 pm Central. Will the Blues tie the series 2-2? Maybe.
The Avalanche’s defense suffered a huge blow. Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard took a hit by Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. As a result, Girard suffered a broken sternum and will miss the rest of the playoffs.
Fast start fizzles for Blues in 5-2 loss to Avalanche in Game 3
The Blues’ home ice advantage didn’t matter much on Saturday.
