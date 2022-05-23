Avalanche at Blues Game Four GameDay Thread

We know that Jordan Binnington is out tonight, and for the rest of the series - if not longer, depending on the outcome of the rest of round two. We know that Ville Husso is starting tonight, with Charlie Lindgren backing him up.

We also know that yes, thank God, the sideburns are there.

Who isn’t in the lineup, but who is apparently close to being back in is Torey Krug. He was skating with the team this morning, but there still isn’t a schedule for his return. But still, him being out there could mean reinforcements are coming soon - if the Blues extend round two or make it to round three.

If the Blues are serious about getting to the Conference Final - and there’s no reason for them not to be - they need to come out of the gate the exact same way that they did on Saturday night and keep the pressure on. Distractions happen, and the Kadri/Binnington drama is a distraction.

The Blues need to get out there and play their game. Their opponent doesn’t matter; how they beat them does.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you want to knot this series back up.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.