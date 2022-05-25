Blues at Avalanche Game Five projected lines

Marco Scandella does not quarterback a power play, Torey Krug does.

Both players have been out for a chunk of time, and only Scandella returns tonight. Sitting are Calle Rosen and Scott Perunovich, who has excelled on the power play and in these playoffs, with four assists in seven games played. Head coach Craig Berube has decided to play 12 forwards and six defensemen, bringing Nathan Walker back in for some physicality.

Physicality isn’t what the Blues necessarily need, but if Walker is coming back in for a boost to the team’s heart, then by all means, sure. The Buchnevich-Thomas-Tarasenko line is back together along with Saad-O’Reilly-Perron. One of those two lines has supplied consistent offense, and the other has nearly been MIA this series.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou

Toropchenko - Bozak - Walker

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Scandella - Faulk

Mikkola - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso