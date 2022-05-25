Blues at Avalanche Game Five GameDay Thread

This GDT was written early in the day due to personal obligations this evening. - Hildy

If St. Louis Game Time pointed out that head coach Craig Berube whiffed when asked about the threats against Nazem Kadri, we’re also going to point out that he did make a statement on the situation today:

Berube cont’d: “It’s not a good thing. So I just wanted to get that out there that there’s no room for it anywhere.” (2/2) #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 25, 2022

What motivated that response - be it a team request or Berube’s need to clarify - is unknown, but it has been said and it is out there.

Hopefully things can be put to bed tonight other than this second round series. A loss and the Blues are done for the year. Nathan Walker is in to inject some heart into the affair - let’s hope that feeling’s contagious.

Let’s hope David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly’s scoring acumen’s dangerous too.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’d like one more game.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.