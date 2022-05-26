Bozak, Blues force a Game Six in St. Louis

St. Louis Blues veteran forward Tyler Bozak only played 7:16 of ice time, but he scored the game-winning goal to save his team’s second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. The Blues tied the game twice so they could come from behind and win 5-4 in overtime at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
THERE WILL BE A GAME 6. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/iAV7voDbdJ— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 26, 2022
As a result, there was a forced Game 6 that’ll be played at Enterprise Center on Friday at 7:00 pm Central.
This time, St. Louis didn’t score first, which might’ve benefited them in the long run.
Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon scored the game’s first goal and then recorded a hat trick. As a result, MacKinnon received the first star of the game for his four-point (three goals, one assist) performance — and rightfully so. MacKinnon’s arguably one of the best NHL players who haven’t won a Stanley Cup.
While I still stand by my initial statement that Bozak will leave the Blues, I believe he made an impact in Wednesday’s Game 5. He deserves to enjoy his success and the Blues’ postseason run. He’s a fun player to watch as he can read the ice, find the opposing team’s defensive weaknesses, and capitalize on said weaknesses.
Tyler Bozak scoring the OT winner in Game 5: "Feels great. Just a resilient group of guys, got down, didn’t want the season to be over. Fought hard and got some big goals late.” #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 26, 2022
Yes, this series isn’t over until it’s over. But whatever happens, St. Louis has been playing with heart and grit. No one should overlook the positives.
