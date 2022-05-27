Avalanche at Blues Game Six projected lines

The Blues are rolling with what worked on Wednesday night - and that includes moving Alexei Toropchenko to the third line. Toropchenko’s performance in his first postseason appearance has been excellent - he’s heavy, he doesn’t shy away from conflict when needed, and actually does have more of a netfront presence than anyone else on the third line right now.
Every team needs a spark plug, and right now, Toorpchenko is that - and right now, the Blues really need a spark to force the series to return to Denver on Sunday.
Forwards
Saad - O’Reilly - Perron
Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko
Toropchenko - Schenn - Kyrou
Barbashev - Bozak - Walker
Defense
Leddy - Parayko
Mikkola - Faulk
Scandella - Bortuzzo
Goalie
Husso
