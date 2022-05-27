Avalanche at Blues Game Six projected lines

The Blues are rolling with what worked on Wednesday night - and that includes moving Alexei Toropchenko to the third line. Toropchenko’s performance in his first postseason appearance has been excellent - he’s heavy, he doesn’t shy away from conflict when needed, and actually does have more of a netfront presence than anyone else on the third line right now.

Every team needs a spark plug, and right now, Toorpchenko is that - and right now, the Blues really need a spark to force the series to return to Denver on Sunday.

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Toropchenko - Schenn - Kyrou

Barbashev - Bozak - Walker

Defense

Leddy - Parayko

Mikkola - Faulk

Scandella - Bortuzzo

Goalie

Husso