Celebrate Wednesday’s Blues win, support the St. Louis Area Food Bank

Is this a bit of a jinx to post this during game six? Probably. Will I pass up a golden chance to do some fundraising for a good cause? Absolutely not.

Tyler Bozak extended the Blues’ season by a game with an overtime goal for the ages, led to that point by a team effort in the last half of the third period that needs to be replicated at least on Friday for the Blues to make it out of this series alive.

As always, if you purchase any BreakingT Blues swag using our affiliate link at http://breakingt.com/STLouisGameTime, 12.5% of your purchase will go to the St. Louis Area Food Bank. Have some fun and help your neighbors, all at the same time.

Win or lose, it’s always important to be fashionable.