Blues lose 3-2 to Avalanche, get eliminated from playoffs

The St. Louis Blues were the underdogs going into this series against the Colorado Avalanche, and with good reason. That reason was on full display tonight as the Avs eliminated the Blues in game six.

The Blues scored first, within the first minute, on a shot by Justin Faulk. That was the first shot in the Blues’ arms, but it wouldn’t last. The Blues fought back with a slick goal by Jordan Kyrou, with an assist by Brayden Schenn, but in the third period, J.T. Compher’s second goal of the night and Darren Helm’s goal with under five seconds remaining ended the Blues’ season.

An autopsy of the Blues’ season and playoff assessments of the players will be tossed about after the dust settles and the post-game quotes come out, but as far as tonight’s game goes, fingers could be pointed at the disparity in the shot totals. The Avalanche nearly doubled the Blues up with 39 SOG to 20. The urgency slipped in the third, and the Blues played to protect the lead and play out the clock, and that’s not going to win you much against the Avalanche.

The off-season is a slow time until the Draft, but we’ll be taking a look at player playoff performance and discuss some of the nuances of what caused this early Blues exit, but for now, I will be taking tomorrow off.

Thank you as always for your readership this season - it is so very appreciated.