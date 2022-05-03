Blues at Wild Game One GameDay Thread

Better late than never - thanks, Chorus.

Welcome to the postseason, where no one knows what’s going to happen, but no one’s picked the Blues for it to happen to.

Same shit, different postseason.

It’s much more fun when the pundits are wrong. Unfortunately, the last two seasons proved the pundits right, but the Blues have proved people wrong in the past.

The Blues are starting the backup in the playoffs, and the last time they did that, it worked perfectly. Will Ville Husso make his Jordan Binnington crown-grab complete by catching lightning in a bottle in the same way? Doing it against the Wild wouldn’t be out of character for Husso - he’s got a perfect record in games against them.

Will Vladimir Tarasenko light the lamp? Will previous postseason heroes come out to shine? Grab some coffee for the 8:30 start.

This is your GameDay Thread. Comment like you’re ready for the real season to start.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues