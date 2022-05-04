Celebrate Ville Husso’s first career playoff shutout, help out St. Louis Area Foodbank

If you had no clue who Ville Husso was, after watching the Blues 4-0 win over the Wild on Monday, you’d think that he was a seasoned playoff professional.

Nope, Monday night’s 37 save shutout was Husso’s first career playoff start, and first career playoff win. Why not celebrate that?

If you head over to BreakingT.com and grab one of their new Husso shirts - or any order of anything - St. Louis Game Time will donate 12.5% of the purchase price to the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Inflationary price increases are making it difficult for some families to make ends meet, so if you can, either through a purchase here or just on your own, please donate. They, along with Feeding America, do wonderful work for our communities.

Is getting a t-shirt made in honor of your first career playoff shutout a bit of a jinx? Probably, but it’s a jinx with a good cause.