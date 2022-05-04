Ryan O’Reilly is the Blues’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy

For the third season in a row, Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly has been nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. He joins former Blues Jake Allen and Jaden Schwartz on the NHL’s list of 32 nominees.

The winner is decided by the NHL’s executives, Bill Daly, and Gary Bettman. From the Blues’ press release:

The award is given annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” O’Reilly, who is finishing his second season as Blues captain, joins fellow nominees such as Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf, Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and former Blues Jake Allen and Jaden Schwartz. Some of O’Reilly’s initiatives in the community include 90’s Mighty RO’R and Ryan’s Den, which both partner with various children’s groups around St. Louis to provide support and opportunities to enjoy Blues hockey at Enterprise Center. O’Reilly had 21 goals and 37 assists (58 points) in the regular season, his fourth year in St. Louis. One of the best face-off winners in the NHL, O’Reilly ranked second in 2021-22 with 900 wins (56.8 percent) at the face-off dot. He also led all Blues forwards in ice time, averaging 19:05 per contest. ... Since it was first awarded in 1988, the King Clancy Trophy has gone to one Blues player - Kelly Chase - following the 1997-98 season.

The winner of the King Clancy will be announced at this summer’s NHL Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.