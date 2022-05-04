Blues at Wild Game 2 projected lines

Everyone has to wait until warmups at the soonest, puck drop at the latest, to see what the Blues’ defensive pairings are. Nick Leddy didn’t skate with the team before game two, and head coach Craig Berube has said that he’s a game time decision for tonight.

It’s unfortunate to see the Blues’ trade deadline acquisition potentially sidelined during the postseason already, or at all. Leddy went hard into the boards but still finished Monday night’s game, getting in 22:22 of ice time.

Marco Scandella is also out, so the Blues’ defense will be blended for tonight. Their offense and, of course, goaltending, are status quo for tonight.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou

Toropchenko - Bozak - Walker

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Rosen - Bortuzzo

Leddy*

Goalie

Husso