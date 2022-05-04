Blues at Wild Game Two GameDay Thread

Ok, ok, I’m scheduling this to post at 8:00 Central. Let’s see if it works this time.

The Blues didn’t show up for game one as late as the GDT did, thank God, rolling to a 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild. The Wild fell prey to a special teams disaster of their own making, while the Blues - led by David Perron - exploited the Minnesota weakness very evident from puck drop.

Will the Blues get an easy path to a win again tonight? It’s doubtful - one can assume that the Wild learned valuable lessons from Monday night’s loss.

Jared Spurgeon, for his part, learned that trying to break a guy’s ankle is inappropriate.

“Yeah, honestly, it’s not something I’m really proud of,” Spurgeon said. “Something I don’t usually do. Just got a little frustrated, and just happy he’s alright. ... That’s not the player I am. Not very happy with myself to say the least.”

Good for him! Lesson learned. That’s nice.

Let's do this. Let's Go Blues.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.