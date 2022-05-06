Wild at Blues Game Three projected lineup

“Less than ideal” describes the Blues’ defensive situation for tonight’s game to a T.

No Robert Bortuzzo? No Nick Leddy? (Probably) No Marco Scandella? No problem! The Blues have Calle Rosen and Nick Santini to rely on. This isn’t meant as a knock against those two very capable defenseman, but I am sure that most Blues fans would prefer to have their missing regulars in the lineup instead.

Dakota Joshua slots in for Nathan Walker tonight, which makes sense considering that the Wild practically camped in front of the Blues’ net Wednesday night.

Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:

Forwards

Saad - O’Reilly - Perron

Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko

Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou

Joshua - Bozak - Toropchenko

Defense

Mikkola - Parayko

Krug - Faulk

Rosen - Santini

Scandella *

Goalie

Husso

*game time decision