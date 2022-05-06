Wild at Blues Game Three projected lineup

“Less than ideal” describes the Blues’ defensive situation for tonight’s game to a T.
No Robert Bortuzzo? No Nick Leddy? (Probably) No Marco Scandella? No problem! The Blues have Calle Rosen and Nick Santini to rely on. This isn’t meant as a knock against those two very capable defenseman, but I am sure that most Blues fans would prefer to have their missing regulars in the lineup instead.
Dakota Joshua slots in for Nathan Walker tonight, which makes sense considering that the Wild practically camped in front of the Blues’ net Wednesday night.
Here’re tonight’s lines, from stlblues.com:
Forwards
Saad - O’Reilly - Perron
Buchnevich - Thomas - Tarasenko
Barbashev - Schenn - Kyrou
Joshua - Bozak - Toropchenko
Defense
Mikkola - Parayko
Krug - Faulk
Rosen - Santini
Scandella *
Goalie
Husso
*game time decision
Loading comments...