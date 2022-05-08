Wild at Blues Game Four GameDay Thread

It’s always a good sign when the official Blues website posts a projected lineup that is tantamount to a shrug emoji. Nick Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo? Who knows. Never mind - they’re out. Scott Perunovich? Your guess is as good as mine. Torey Krug being out is the only thing anyone seems to know for sure.

Goaltending? Let’s see who leads the team out during warmups - though to be honest fans shouldn’t be shocked by either option. None of the mess that the Blues currently find themselves in is Husso’s fault, but a change between the pipes could give the Blues a wakeup call.

Berube says to watch warmups to find out who the goalie is. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) May 8, 2022

Would Binnington turn in a solid performance? Which playoff Binner could we see - 2019, 2020, or last year’s, where he played well but the team in front of him got steamrolled?

Don’t answer that. Just enjoy your holiday dinners, don’t forget flowers, and roll with it.

Let’s do this. Let’s Go Blues.