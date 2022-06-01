Blues sign pending UFA Calle Rosen

Signs are pointing to a quiet offseason for Doug Armstrong past taking care of his pending unrestricted free agents and a filling a few resultant holes. Armstrong is happy with the construction of the team and doesn’t foresee many adjustments.

Re-signing David Perron is, of course, task number one. Figuring out what to do with Tyler Bozak and Nick Leddy, as well as determining if the team can swing Ville Husso, are other tasks that Armstrong will eventually get to, though the cap situation for next year isn’t exactly looking like the Blues can do much but re-up Perron.

The team did shore up one of their other UFAs today, one that is not as discussed as Perron or Husso. Defenseman Calle Rosen, who got an extended look this postseason due to injuries to Marco Scandella and Torey Krug, will be back with the team for two years on a two-way deal. He signed a deal today paying him an AAV of $762,500 per season in the NHL, and $400,000 in year one in the AHL $450,000 in year two.

This is a slight raise from his last contract, signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which paid Rosen $750,000 per season over two years at the NHL level and just $70,000 at the AHL level.

Rosen played in 18 games with the Blues this season, finishing the year with two goals and five assists. In the postseason, Rosen played in nine games, netting no points but averaging 14:28 of ice time.