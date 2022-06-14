 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How can the Blues fill a possible hole left by Nick Leddy?

The veteran defenseman probably won’t stay in St. Louis.

By Ana Kieu
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Some people like St. Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy. But, as I’ve mentioned in my lede, Leddy probably won’t stay with St. Louis.

The Blues should take a closer look at Leddy. He wrapped up his final season of a seven-year, $5.5 million contract. Of course, there’s a chance he’ll stay in the Midwest because of the “Minnesota connection” that he shares with his fellow Minnesotans. However, I’m not sure. The Blues might want to get a defenseman that plays physically and shoots big shots.
“But what about Scott Perunovich?” you ask.

Perunovich, who’s currently 23 years old, is a restricted free agent. He recently wrapped up a two-year, $4.35 million contract. He’ll turn 24 on August 18th.

I wouldn’t want to give up on a young defenseman so soon. He snapped a three-game skid in the postseason on May 23rd in Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche. He recorded one point, a power-play assist, and a -2 rating in 12:23 of ice time. I don’t want to talk about plus/minus, but the Blues sat him out when their power-play was scoreless in the final two games of the series. I believe the Blues were desperate for defense.

As far as Colton Parayko and Marco Scandella go, St. Louis likely won’t end either defenseman’s contract soon.

Parayko will begin an eight-year, $52 million contract in 2022-23. That said, it’ll take an extraordinary deal for Parayko’s exit.

The Arizona Coyotes probably won’t take the last two years of Scandella’s four-year, $13.1 million contract. The Coyotes are rebuilding. Yes, St. Louis can hand Arizona some draft picks to sweeten a deal that takes Scandella off of the Blues’ hands, but they aren’t in a position to do so at this moment.

