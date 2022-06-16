The Springfield Thunderbirds advance to Calder Cup Final

The Blues may have been bumped from the Stanley Cup playoffs a while ago, but their farm team’s still going strong. The Springfield Thunderbirds defeated the Laval Rocket last night 4-0 in game seven of the Eastern Conference Final, punching their ticket to the Calder Cup Final and a matchup with the Blues’ old farm team, the Chicago Wolves.

Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves en route to his shutout, while Calle Rosen continued his post-season play with an assist on Matthew Peca’s goal, which was both the Thunderbirds’ first goal of the game and also the game winner. Blues fan favorite Dakota Joshua kept the scoring going in the second period, his first goal of the night. His second was an empty-netter insurance goal late in the third period.

Lindgren had this to say after the game:

“It was great seeing all 20 guys on this team step up tonight,” Lindgren said. “I feel like we talk about the character of this team each game and the comradery [sic] we have. Everyone loves each other, and that’s what it’s all about. “It makes going to war with these guys fun.”

The Blues are known for being a tight knit group in the room, and that team culture has bred success. It’s heartening to see it carry over to the prospects (and James Neal) in the AHL. The future is bright.

The Calder Cup playoffs begin on Sunday, June 19th in Chicago at 3 PM Central.