2022 NHL Awards: Nominees, winners, and how to watch

This year’s NHL Awards, the first live broadcast since 2019, are a scaled down affair, again hosted by Keenan Thompson. Everyone loves Keenan - he’s a consummate host and comedian - and the 2019 awards were a much tighter and professional affair than the usual goofy ceremony we’ve been treated to.

How to Watch the 2022 NHL Awards

Tonight’s awards have been shoehorned in between games three and four of the Stanley Cup Final. The run time is only an hour, and a bulk of the awards have already been announced. The broadcast will air tonight at 6 PM Central on ESPN, ESPN+, or Fubo.tv.

Tonight’s Nominees

The winners of the awards that haven’t yet been announced (more on that in a bit) will be handed out live tonight. The Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Norris Trophy, Calder Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Award are all up for grabs. Each award will be presented by a member of the NHL Community, which is a split from the random celebrities of the past. Jon Hamm will be missed.

Hart Trophy

The most valuable player, as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Finalists: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Vezina Trophy

The best goalie, as voted on by NHL general managers.

Finalists: Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames; Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Norris Trophy

The top defenseman, as voted on by the PHWA.

Finalists: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Calder Trophy

The rookie of the year, as voted on by the PHWA.

Finalists: Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs; Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks; Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

Ted Lindsay Award

The most outstanding player, as voted on by the NHL Players’ Association.

Finalists: Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The three finalists for the General Manager of the Year will also be announced tonight, but the award will not be handed out until round two of the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7th. Presumably this is to give the winner some bonus bragging rights since every GM in the league will be there watching.

Winners

Unfortunately, to keep the broadcast from turning into the usual three hour meandering affair that it is, the NHL had to do early announcing of the winners of nine other awards. The winners will be featured tonight in a special segment.

Art Ross Trophy: Most points in the regular season

Winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers



Rocket Richard Trophy: Most goals in the regular season

Winner: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs



Selke Trophy: Best defensive forward, as voted on by the PHWA

Winner: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins



Masterton Trophy: Player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, as voted on by the PHWA



Winner: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Lady Byng Trophy: Player who exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly play, as voted on by the PHWA



Winner: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

William M. Jennings Trophy: Goalie(s) who played a minimum of 25 games, and whose team allowed the fewest goals



Winner: Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes



King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, and makes a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community

Winner: P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils



Jack Adams Award: Coach of the year, as voted on by the NHL Broadcasters Association

Winner: Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames



Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice, based on input from fans, clubs and NHL personnel, and decided by Messier

Winner: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings



Willie O’Ree Community Award: An individual who uses hockey as a platform to teach teamwork, humility and respect, and build inclusive communities.

Winner: Noel Acton from Baltimore