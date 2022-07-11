Blues extend qualifying offers to their restricted free agents

Wednesday is the start of NHL free agency, so most teams released their lists of qualifying offers today. QOs are tendered to restricted free agents only; players can elect to accept their offers or for some they may head to arbitration hearings if they find the team’s offer low or otherwise not suited to their value.

The Blues extended six qualifying offers today: Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. The three names there that Blues fans will perk up at upon hearing are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, and Klim Kostin.

Kostin at this point in his career with the Blues still has not permanently stuck with the team. He is finishing a five-year ELC with an AAV of $1,075,833 and a $70,000 payday in the AHL. One would think the gulf between leagues would’ve added some spark to Kostin’s motivation to stay with the NHL club, but his play was inconsistent and there wasn’t a slot for him in the regular lineup.

Mikkola has just finished a two year, one way contract with a $787,500 AAV; Perunovich finishes his ELC with a cap hit of $925,000, but an AAV of $2,175,000 when he is on the NHL roster. His AHL time nets him just $70,000.