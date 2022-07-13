Blues sign center Noel Accari

Former Blue David Perron capitalized off of an unfortunate (for the Bruins’) missed call in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final to score the game winner in game five.

The Bruin that was tripped by Tyler Bozak? None other than the Blues’ latest free agent signing, Noel Acciari.

Doug Armstrong tripped all over himself signing Acciari to a one year, $1.25 million deal to replace Dakota Joshua and Tyler Bozak. Joshua signed a two-year, one way contract with the Vancouver Canucks worth $825,000 per season. Acciari comes with much more offensive upside than either Joshua or Bozak when you take his 2019-2020 season into consideration. After his one season as a 20 goal scorer out of consideration, his production drops off significantly even when you consider that the last two years had been shortened by injury. Last season, Acciari didn’t begin his year until mid-February thanks to a fluke shoulder injury sustained during preseason while he was trying to break apart a fight. He returned two months early from surgery.