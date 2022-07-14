Thank you, David Perron

The 2022 NHL free agency started on Wednesday at 11 am Central, and going in the St. Louis Blues were the subject of multiple trade rumors.



Blues forward David Perron wanted to test the open market — and he stuck by his word. Perron signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. He’ll become a UFA in 2024-25. Of course, he can return to St. Louis for a fourth stint. But, for now, let’s thank him for his efforts on and off the ice.



The Blues drafted Perron with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft. His goal production is arguably his biggest strength right now. I believe he can bring his offensive talent to the Red Wings’ struggling offense.



Perron has been a fan favorite since joining the Blues in 2007. His talent, physicality, and personality have made him an all-around good NHL player. He’s the whole package, which made this signing tough to swallow.



After signing with Detroit, Perron tweeted a note to Blues fans and players.



To the Blues fans and players. I’ll never forget you! thanks for the memories it breaks my heart to think it’s over but looking forward to see you at Stanley Cup Reunions @StLouisBlues — David Perron (@DP_57) July 13, 2022



Perron also tweeted a note to the Red Wings.



Hello @DetroitRedWings , Cant wait to get going and being able to prove myself all over again! It will be an honor to play for an Original Six team. Thanks for the welcome and see you very soon — David Perron (@DP_57) July 13, 2022



At the end of the day, the NHL is a business. We shouldn’t be surprised Perron left St. Louis. The Blues reportedly didn’t want to let him go, but they didn’t have the cap space to retain him (and possibly his desired salary).



Perron finished the 2021-22 NHL season with 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 67 regular season games. He recorded 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 12 postseason games. He’s also a 2019 Stanley Cup champion.



One of the most loyal Blues of all-time. Nobody talks better about the city and the franchise. Just a class act.



Thank you, Stanley Cup champion David Perron. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/kp8UtvYPAu — Blues Views (@STLBluesViews) July 13, 2022

Best of luck in Detroit, DP!