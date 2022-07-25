Blues sign RFA Nathan Todd for Thunderbirds depth

There was head-scratching among Blues fans on social media today when the team announced that they had signed RFA forward Nathan Todd to a one year, two way contract. Sure, it’s not a Matthew Tkachuk signing, but signing Todd will keep the depth status quo on the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds were successful last year during the playoffs, making it to the Calder Cup Final. Todd through the regular season contributed modestly (49 GP, 10 G, 13A), but shone during the post-season, putting up four goals and seven assists in 18 games played.

Todd’s deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 at the AHL level. He has yet to play a non-preseason NHL game, so he is expected to spend time in Springfield.

As of July 25th, the only one of the Blues’ RFAs that are unsigned is Klim Kostin. Kostin’s last deal was a five-year contract with a total AAV of $5,471,666. Judging on Kostin’s inability to stick with the Blues during the regular season, his next deal should be shorter and probably slightly cheaper than his last.