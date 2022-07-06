Blues release 2022-2023 NHL Schedule

The NHL’s released the schedules for all 32 teams today. The Blues’ schedule starts with CBJ on October 15th and ends with the Dallas Stars - twice.

The Blues only play the Stars next season three times, so finishing with back to back games against Dallas on April 12th and 13th is certainly a scheduling choice. They’ll only be playing the Arizona Coyotes three times next season as well, but those games are a bit more spread out coming one each in January, February, and March. The rest of the Blues’ Central Division foes - the Blackhawks, Jets, Predators, Wild, and Avalanche - will be faced four times each. The first foray against the Blackhawks won’t come until November 16th.

The Blues don’t see the Avalanche until November 14th in Colorado, and December 11th is the first home game, so if the Blues want to start banking points in the division to compete with the Avs, they have a little time to do it.

The team has a seven game home stretch from January 10th-24th, seven of nine home games in February, and nine home Saturday games, so if you’re a season ticket holder, be sure to mark those dates.

The Blues have 14 back to backs this season, the first of which comes on October 26th against the Oilers and at Nashville on the 27th.

From stlblues.com, here’s the schedule for next season:

OCTOBER

Oct. 15 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Edmonton Oilers - 3 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers - 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 vs. Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles Kings - 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3 vs. NY Islanders - 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Boston Bruins - 6 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Philadelphia Flyers - 6 p.m.

Nov. 10 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Colorado Avalanche - 8 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Chicago Blackhawks - 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. Washington Capitals - 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 vs. Anaheim Ducks - 7 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Buffalo Sabres - 6 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay Lightning - 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Florida Panthers - 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1 vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Pittsburgh Penguins - 6 p.m.

Dec. 5 at NY Rangers - 6 p.m.

Dec. 6 at NY Islanders - 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 1 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Edmonton Oilers - 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Calgary Flames - 8 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Vancouver Canucks - 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Seattle Kraken - 9 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Vegas Golden Knights - 9 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. Minnesota Wild - TBD

JANUARY

Jan. 3 at Toronto Maple Leafs - 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 at New Jersey Devils - 6 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Montreal Canadiens - 6 p.m.

Jan. 8 at Minnesota Wild - 6 p.m.

Jan. 10 vs. Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. Calgary Flames - 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 vs. Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. Nashville Predators - 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 at Arizona Coyotes - 9 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Colorado Avalanche - 2 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Winnipeg Jets - 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 11 vs. Arizona Coyotes - 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs. Florida Panthers - 7 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 vs. Colorado Avalanche - 1 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Ottawa Senators - 1 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Carolina Hurricanes - 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Seattle Kraken - 7 p.m.

MARCH

March 2 at San Jose Sharks - 9:30 p.m.

March 4 at Los Angeles Kings - 9:30 p.m.

March 7 at Arizona Coyotes - 9 p.m.

March 9 vs. San Jose Sharks - 7 p.m.

March 11 at Columbus Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.

March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights - 6 p.m.

March 15 vs. Minnesota Wild - 8:30 p.m.

March 17 at Washington Capitals - 6 p.m.

March 19 vs. Winnipeg Jets - 6 p.m.

March 21 vs. Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m.

March 23 at Detroit Red Wings - 6:30 p.m.

March 25 at Anaheim Ducks - 9:30 p.m.

March 26 at Los Angeles Kings - 9:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m.

March 30 at Chicago Blackhawks - 7:30 p.m.

APRIL

April 1 at Nashville Predators - Noon

April 2 vs. Boston Bruins - 2:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m.

April 6 vs. NY Rangers - 7 p.m.

April 8 at Minnesota Wild - 2 p.m.

April 12 vs. Dallas Stars - 6:30 p.m.

April 13 at Dallas Stars - 7:30 p.m.