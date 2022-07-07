2022 NHL Draft Day Discussion Open Thread

Tonight at 6 PM Central, the 2022 NHL Draft gets underway. Montreal’s been waiting to host this for the last two years, but those previous drafts were virtual thanks to COVID-19. This year, the excitement is back. The booing of Gary Bettman, the congrats heaped on the Avs, the suspense when a trade is announced, and the disappointment when that trade’s just two teams jockeying for draft position.

There are a few questions in store for the Blues. Who should they draft at 23rd overall? A defenseman? A center? Or should they follow Doug Armstrong’s advice and just go for whoever’s available when the pick falls to them? If you have a moment, we’d love to hear your opinions on that here.

Since Frank Seravalli’s column dropped yesterday, filled with speculation on Vladimir Tarasenko and Torey Krug, there’ve been questions about a draft day trade. Does Army have the pieces in play for another surprise?

Keep your eyes on GT today. Draft coverage and analysis of the team’s first round pick is coming from Gabe Foley, and it’ll be followed up tomorrow by some day two recapping, analysis, and discussion. Come for the big first day, but hang around to see what chips fall on day two. Gabe’s already made his prediction in SB Nation’s annual mock draft - let’s see if he’s and the rest of our armchair GMs were right.

Tonight’s draft will air on ESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required). Day two will be aired on the NHL Network and ESPN+ as well. Full Blues draft information is available on our preview.