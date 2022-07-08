NHL Draft Day Two Open Thread

Update: with the trade of Ville Husso to Detroit, the Blues now have five picks in the draft, having acquired the 73rd overall pick, third round today.

The first night of the NHL Draft saw the Blues select Jimmy Snuggerud 23rd overall. The 18 year old right wing has been with the USNDT, ranking sixth overall in points. Gabe Foley had this to say about him in his profile on the Blues’ latest selection:

Jimmy Snuggerud is a fascinating pick for the St. Louis Blues. He continues the vibes set by many of the team’s recent selections but is simultaneously a nice bridge to the style of the team’s emerging stars. Like Zachary Bolduc, Snuggerud has a hard, hard shot that was heavily praised headed into the draft. Like Jake Neighbours, Snuggerud plays a solid defensive-game from the wing position, playing with a layer of grit and fearlessness, and knows how to pair those strengths with quick movements to get the puck up the ice with tempo and catch opponents off-guard.

Today, the Blues have four picks - in the 3rd round (88th) overall, the 4th round (120th overall), 5th round (152nd overall), and the 6th round (184th overall). Will today be a quiet day for Doug Armstrong past doing his job drafting the team’s newest members? Much fretted about speculation that Vladimir Tarasenko was on his way out the door came to nothing yesterday, presumably because no GM was offering pieces that Armstrong felt were worth the Blues’ leading scorer. Day two of the draft usually houses the smaller trade deals, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t flip on the NHL Network or ESPN+ at 10 AM Central to catch the excitement of day two.

We’ll have coverage of the Blues’ selections here today, so please, stay tuned so you can find out more about the Blues’ latest prospect camp participants.