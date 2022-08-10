Game Time Mail Bag: Summer Lovin’ Edition

It’s time for every hockey fan’s least favorite part of the year: the summer doldrums. The draft is done, free agency has slowed to a crawl (and is probably done for the Blues), David Perron is settling into his new home in Detroit.

We’ve evaluated the Blues’ off-season. We’ve looked at who we think the Blues’ breakout star is going to be this year. We’re bored. You’re bored.

Let’s get un-bored together.

If you have any questions that you’d like for us at Game Time to answer, please send them our way! Either tag your question with #GameTimeMailBag or send them to hildymacgt at gmail dot com, and we’ll do our best to give you a thoughtful reply in return. Goaltending questions? Defense questions? Goaltending questions?

I mention that last one twice for a reason.

Hit us up! We’ll have a fresh Mail Bag response up here within the week depending on how many we get.