O’Reilly, Thomas move up the NHL Network Top Center rankings

NHL Network is working through the summer doldrums with their annual Top 20 (and Top 50) series. Last night’s edition focused on the top 20 centers, and the Blues were well represented.

Last season, Ryan O’Reilly finished 26th; this season he’s up to 15th. Robert Thomas, who didn’t even rank last year, finished at 20th overall. Thomas finished the season with 20 goals and 57 assists, while O’Reilly wrapped up his year with 21 goals and 37 assists. The company that they keep on the list is impressive:

It’s tough to argue with that list, though I’m sure Blues fans have some thoughts about who is slotted above ROR. The list is made up of some of the longest tenured talents in the NHL, such as Crosby, Malkin, and Patrice Bergeron. This is a position that players grow into, so to be in the mix with the vets listed is a good sign of Robert Thomas’ future potential.

The broadcast schedule for the rest of the series is as follows (all times Eastern):