How have the Blues faired this off-season?

Hey, Blues fans! Did you miss me? How’s your offseason going? Hope everything’s going well with you.



Here are my St. Louis Blues offseason ponderings.



David Perron’s departure was a bummer for most, if not all, Blues fans — especially Perron fans. But his third tenure in St. Louis likely wasn’t going to last forever.



There have been multiple reports about Perron, from how he reportedly felt disrespected by the Blues to how his departure felt hurtful. You can think whatever you want about his exit, but at the end of the day, the NHL is a business. For me, I wish him the best of luck with the Detroit Red Wings. I’m sure he can kick-start the Red Wings’ rebuild and help them achieve a good, if not great, playoff run.



Enough about Perron. Let’s look at some other Blues players.



Jimmy Snuggerud’s game can be described as “well-rounded.” Snuggerud, a 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, shouldn’t be overlooked in the offensive unit as his offensive skills can come in handy. He’s also a hard worker, which complements his playmaking abilities. I think he’s a high-end newcomer and winger, but we’ll see what happens.



Klim Kostin, a bottom-six forward, may see his time running out soon. Yes, Kostin hasn’t received the best, most frequent opportunities from the Blues, but he also hasn’t made the most of his opportunities as a winger. He recorded just nine points (four goals and five assists) in 40 games and a -3 rating last season.



I don’t want to be a downer, but Kostin belongs on the Blues’ fourth line. There’s a chance he can prove himself to the team, but I doubt he’ll surpass the now-higher expectations of him.



As far as Vladimir Tarasenko goes, I doubt he’ll be traded anytime soon. I’m a believer that anything is possible and nothing is guaranteed, but the arguments that Tarasenko is injury-prone aren’t enough to justify a trade. He becomes a UFA in 2023-24.



Tarasenko essentially had his best season since 2018-19 with 82 points (34 goals and 48 assists) in 75 games and a +7 rating. He seems to be healthy and consistent. While he may not be 100% fine in St. Louis, who is? And, if he or the Blues truly wanted him out, either side would’ve made a deal already.



Do you agree with my offseason ponderings? Let me know.