Game Time Fantasy Hockey Updates

As the season gets closer and closer, so too does fantasy hockey. The Game Time leagues are all open and ready to go! If you have a team in any of the four leagues, please check your email and you should have an invite to renew your team in that league.

If you do not wish to participate this season, please email me at hildymacgt at gmail dot com and I will free up that spot for someone. If you are interested in a spot in a league, please email me and I will assign on a first come, first serve basis.

As of Sunday, August 28th, the following leagues have available spots open:

League 2: One available spot

League 4: One available spot

This will be updated as needed.

When are the drafts? Good question! Here’s the schedule (all live draft times are 8:00 Central)

League 1: September 22nd

League 2: September 20th

League 3: September 28th

League 4: September 15th

Go on and get those schedules cleared and those draft rankings set up just in case you can’t make it. You don’t want to do what I do and forget - that’s how you wind up with Patrick Kane on your team.