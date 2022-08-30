Mark your calendars for the Blues’ theme and promotion nights.

The St. Louis Blues have released its schedules of promotion and theme tickets, respectively. The Blues’ 2022-23 season will feature unique promotional items. Speaking of the upcoming season, single-game tickets are on sale right now, making a perfect opportunity to hunt down some of these giveaways.



The schedule for the Blues’ upcoming promo and theme ticket nights is absolutely stacked.

Promotions

The Blues will open the season at the Enterprise Center on October 15th against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blues’ Team Calendar Giveaway, presented by Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers, will give team calendars to all fans in attendance. Team calendars are a great way for fans to keep track of their professional and personal events while seeing the team every day.



The Blues’ Magnet Schedule Giveaway will be on October 26th against the Edmonton Oilers. If you like refrigerator magnets, this Pepsi-presented promotion will be one of the best choices you’ll make this year. And if you don’t collect schedule magnets, you can give them to someone who does.



Louie, the Blues’ mascot, is one of the most lovable bears in the world. Louie will celebrate his birthday on November 3rd when the Blues host the New York Islanders. For those of you with children who are big fans of Louie, your kids can visit him and all of his Central Division mascot friends in “The District.”



The Blues will honor current and former military members on November 10th on Salute to Military night against the San Jose Sharks. The night will be presented by Boeing and coincides with Veterans Day on November 11th. I’m a little biased because my first-ever Blues game was on the 2019 Salute to Military night, and I respect the military, but that’s just who I am.



The Blues Fleece Blanket Giveaway, presented by Ameren Missouri, will be on January 10th against the Calgary Flames. The first 12,000 fans at the Enterprise Center will receive a Blues plaid fleece blanket. So, if you’ve been meaning to get a Blues fleece blanket that’ll help you get through the cold winter weather, you shouldn’t be late for this giveaway.



Will you receive a Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, or Colton Parayko bobblehead? You’ll find out on the Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway night on February 16th against the New Jersey Devils. Just remember to be one of the first 12,000 fans, and you’ll be fine.



The Blues’ Yearbook Giveaway will be on February 28th against the Seattle Kraken. The first 12,000 fans will receive a Blues yearbook. Who knows, maybe you can get a player or coach to sign your yearbook. Hopefully they’ll sign a little bit more than just “HAGS.”



Theme Tickets

Are you looking for theme tickets? Would you like to attend Blues games with those that share similar interests with you? If you answered “yes” to both questions, you should look into the Blues’ theme tickets. If your group consists of 10+ people, please call 314-622-2583 for more information.



After Thanksgiving, St. Louis will host the Dallas Stars on November 28th for Nurses Night. Nurses deserve honor and thanks from all of us — especially if they worked tirelessly during the pandemic. Nurses and fans with theme tickets will take home an exclusive Tervis Tumbler designed by St. Louis-based artist, Emily Stahl.



To start December, St. Louis will host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer night, presented by the Siteman Cancer Center. Whether you’re a Blues or a Carolina Hurricanes fan, you should purchase a theme ticket for this game and help turn the Enterprise Center lavender for those that have been diagnosed with cancer.



The Blues will celebrate teachers on Teacher Appreciation Night on December 11th against the Colorado Avalanche. If you’re a teacher, you should buy a theme ticket to join your fellow teachers and compare student stories. You’ll also receive a Blues Bento Box that’ll be admired by your students - upgrade those boring brown paper bags!



If you plan on ringing in the New Year with the Blues, you should attend Margaritaville Night on December 31st against the Minnesota Wild. There will be margaritas, live music, and with a theme ticket in hand, Blues Hawaiian shirts. Who doesn’t want a little aloha and a taste of summer in the middle of winter?



If you’re a Star Wars fan, snag a ticket for Star Wars Night on January 12th against the Calgary Flames. You’ll receive a locally-made Star Wars t-shirt designed by Series Six. May he Force be with you!



Pink at the Rink will be the theme for the Blues’ Valentine’s Day 2023 game against the Florida Panthers. Pink at the Rink’s proceeds will benefit the Siteman Cancer Center and Blues for Kids. All fans with theme tickets will receive a Blues Love Your Melon pink beanie.

While the Blues season is in progress, the Cardinals season will be just around the corner. On March 21st, St. Louis will host the Detroit Red Wings. Fans with theme tickets will receive exclusive Team STL zip-up fleece jackets. Why not support both professional St. Louis teams at the same time?



Dog owners will love Barkin’ for the Blues, presented by PetSmart, on March 28th against the Vancouver Canucks. If you’re a dog owner, you should purchase a theme ticket so your dog will stay warm with a Blues knit hat. All proceeds will benefit Duo Dogs.



First Responders Night will take place at the Blues’ home game against the Boston Bruins on April 2nd. Not only will first responders be honored and thanked, but all fans with theme tickets will receive Blues first responder zip-up fleece jackets. All proceeds will benefit Backstoppers.



And last but not least, the Blues’ Pride Night is set for April 4th against the Philadelphia Flyers. If you or someone you know identifies as LGBTQ or if you’re an LGBTQ ally, you’re welcome to attend and have some fun! Just make sure to purchase a theme ticket in advance for a Blues pride crossbody bag. All proceeds will benefit You Can Play and Pride St. Louis.



My Final Thought

I think the Blues catered to a variety of fans and interests. I also think that the Blues made the right choices. I hope the Blues fans will enjoy one or more of these promotions and theme tickets in 2022-23.